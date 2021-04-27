Philanthropist feeds more than 500 street dwellers

Quayson handing over a pack of food to some street dwellers

Source: Raissa Sambou, Contributor

More than 500 street dwellers received food and other consumables from renowned philanthropist, Jeremiah Quayson on Sunday as part of activities to mark his 'Operation Feed the Streets' project.

The Ambassador of the State of Palestine to Ghana, Mr Abdulfatah Ahmed Khali Alsattari also joined Mr Quayson to embark on the free distribution of cooked food to hawkers and other street dwellers in Adenta and Makola all in Accra.



Beaming with smiles, beneficiaries of the gesture did not hesitate to grasp for the packs of foods being handed over to them as they toiled under the scorchy sun either to hawk or beg for alms.



This is not the first time the entrepreneur cum philanthropist has engaged in such benevolent activity as many had benefitted from his generosity over the years.



In an interview with the Ghanaian Times on the sidelines of the exercise, Mr Quayson expressed gratitude to his supporters, especially Dr Maureen Delasi Brese, a medical doctor for her role in ensuring the success of the project.

"I want to thank all those who came on board to support this initiative. Bel Aqua gave us water while AS bread provided 250 loaves of bread, I am eternally grateful to you for this show of love," he added.



He called on institutions and corporate organisations to occasionally "remember people on the street because they also have so many issues they deal with every day.



Some cannot even afford a decent meal so let us include such people in our plans so that together we can make the world a better place," he said.



Mr Quayson together with the Ambassador and Dr Brese also interacted with the beneficiaries and urged them to keep working hard and never lose hope in life.