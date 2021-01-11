Philanthropist puts smiles on faces of widows, aged at Bibiani CACI

The items were donated to about 53 women in the Church

Priscilla Maame Agyapomaa, CEO of Cilla Catering Services, has donated assorted items to widows, aged, and the less privileged.

The items donated include fifteen pieces of cloths, rice, oil, and an amount of GH¢7,500 shared among 53 people in the church.



The donation took place on Sunday, January 10, 2021, at the Bibiani Christ Apostolic Church International, Central assembly.



According to the CEO, the purpose of her annual donation seeks to aid widows, orphans, the aged, and less privileged.



“The word of God encouraged me to do this exercise; for God’s word to be a reality, I decided to embark on this exercise with few people from the scratch, adding that if God has blessed me with a little substance then there is the need for me to also stretch out to the needy,” Madam Priscilla said.



She further affirmed that “this is not the first time I am doing this. I have done four donations so far to orphans in Kumasi and sometimes go to other villages to cater for the aged and those who have lost their parents.”

She also encouraged others to also make donations to the less privileged; and also prayed to God to bless her to be able to do more for society.



Commenting on her kind gesture, Apostle Samuel Cosmos Kojo Akomeah, the host pastor of Bibiani CACI Central, commended Madam Agyapomaa for taking up such responsibility.



He reiterated the need for Christians to emulate such act and further called on other members of society to assist the less privileged in society.



Also present at the ceremony was Apostle Samuel Amponsah Gyekye, Territorial Apostle for Western B Territory of the Christ Apostolic Church.



More pictures below: