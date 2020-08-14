Regional News

Philanthropist rescues 8-year-old hole in heart patient

The family is now waiting on the Korle Bu-Teaching Hospital to fix a date for the surgery

A businessman, Alhaji Ibrahim Tanko, has paid $7,000 to cover the cost of surgery for 8-year-old Bright Ametorwoblah who has been diagnosed with a hole in heart condition.

According to the National Democratic Congress' parliamentary candidate for the Buem Constituency, Kofi Adams, Bright’s issue was brought to his attention and he had since been trying to mobilize funds to aid him to undergo surgery.



Thankfully, he was able to reach out to Alhaji Tanko who is known for his philanthropic works and he has since made a donation of $7,000 being the cost of the full surgery to the family for Bright to undergo the surgery at the Korle Bu-Teaching Hospital.



“It is something he has been doing, he has done a lot of philanthropic works. This is not the first surgery he has paid for or the first medical bill of people that he has paid for. Feeding of widows and the disadvantaged is something that he usually does. The young boy equally needed life and nobody knows who will become what tomorrow, so when we told him, it touched his heart and, of course, he immediately intervened.”

Mr Adams indicated that the donation comes as a huge relief to himself and Madam Obinim Christabel, the single mother of 8-year-old Bright who has had to rely on menial trading to feed herself and her family.



With the bills settled, the family is now waiting on the Korle Bu-Teaching Hospital to fix a date for Bright’s surgery after which the class 2 pupil of Jasikan R/C Primary School is expected to join his colleagues when school reopens.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.