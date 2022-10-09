0
Philanthropists support the Bridge Foundation

Bridge Foundation.jpeg Jonathan F Austin and Phillip Belcher with Mrs Victoria Agyemang-Mensah of the Bridge Foundation

Sun, 9 Oct 2022 Source: Kofi Ansah, Contributor

Two American philanthropists, Jonathan F Austin and Phillip Belcher have extended a helping hand to The Bridge Foundation.

Yesterday, the duo presented an amount of Seven Thousand Ghana Cedis (GHC7000) and items worth thousands of cedis to the Accra-based NGO at its Roman Ridge office.

The items included three (3) laptops.

The donors in separate interviews pointed out that the gesture forms part of their quest and passion to help the needy in society.

Head of Administration at Bridge Foundation - Mrs Victoria Agyemang-Mensah who received the items and the cash expressed gross thanks to the donors for the gesture.

She said part of the cash donation will go into a needy project immediately

Belcher is a trade Environmental Engineer. He is also the Owner and CEO of GCB Transportation LLC. A trucking company based out of Red Oak, TX as well the Owner and CEO PB Safety and Compliance Investments LLC.

He works with several NGOs in the United States which include Foster Kids Charity, Our Calling Homeless Ministry and several others.

