General News

Philemon Laar elected SRC president of Ghana School of Law

An activist Philemon Laar has been elected the president of the Students Representative Council (SRC) of the Ghana School of Law.

Laar has promised after his election on June 24, 2020, to represent the students in negotiating reforms in legal education after the School dominated media headlines recently over perennial mass failure of students during examinations.



Laar is a former SRC President of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology. He has been involved in the activism space and mentorship of student leaders across the country.

The Ghana School of Law was established in 1958, by Ghana’s first President Dr. Kwame Nkrumah and was the first of its kind in Sub-Saharan Africa. The school is the leading Law School in the Sub-region and serves students from other Commonwealth countries in the Sub-region.



To cater for the increasing number of applicants both from within the country and beyond, the School currently has two additional campuses to the main campus namely the Kumasi campus based at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, KNUST and the Greenhill Legon campus based at the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.