‘Phone-fidgeting’ driver crushes two-year-old to death

File photo: The victim is expected to be buried today

A two -year-old girl has been crushed to death at Semenyhia, close to Kasoa in the Central Region, by a vehicle.

According to siblings of the deceased, Mimmy Akosua Victor, the suspected driver, 36-year-old Peter Avorga, on reaching the junction close to the deceased’s house, was on his phone.



He was, therefore, not paying attention to happenings on the road.



Narrating the ordeal to Angel FM’s Odehye Kwaku Asiedu, the deceased’s siblings said that, the little girl was standing in front of their house when the driver ran over her.



“We even shouted for the driver to stop after running over our sister but he attempted to run,” she said.

She added that some men rushed to the scene thus preventing the driver from escaping.



Meanwhile, family members of the little girl are expecting the body of the girl to be buried today, Thursday, July 16, 2020.



They are calling for justice for the little Mimmy Akosua Victor.



The driver on the other hand, has been granted bail to the sum of 20,000 Ghana cedis with two sureties. He is expected to reappear at the Ofaakor District Court on August 28, 2020.

