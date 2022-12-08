0
Phone repairer jailed for inflicting machete wounds on Labourer

Lagos Cracks Down On Sex Offenders By Publishing Details. Jail. Prison 610x400.jpeg File photo

Thu, 8 Dec 2022 Source: GNA

A Phone repairer who inflicted machete wounds on a labourer following a misunderstanding over non-payment of rent, has been sentenced to 24 months imprisonment by an Accra Circuit Court.

Raphael Abiwu pleaded guilty to the charge of causing harm.

The Court convicted Abiwu on his own plea and deferred his sentence.

Appearing before the Court, the trial judge, Mrs Patricia Amponsah handed down a deterrent sentence of 24-months on Abiwu.

Meanwhile the Court had earlier on ordered Abiwu to pay compensation of GHS5,000 to the complainant after paying GHS4,000 medical expenses of the complainant.

The facts as read earlier by the Prosecution, Inspector Rosemond Anyane are that the complainant, Isaac Frimpong, reside at Baatsona, Accra together with the Abiwu.

The prosecution said on November 2, 2022, at about 0600 hours, the complainant in the company of two other witnesses in the case, went to demand for rent from Abiwu.

It said Abiwu refused to pay and told the complainant to go and come back after close of work.

The prosecution said, this generated into an exchange of words and a scuffle with accused, now convict, inflicting machete wounds on the complainant ‘s head and left hand.

It said the complainant was rushed to the 37 Military Hospital for treatment.

The prosecution said a report was made with the Police at Baatsona and Abiwu was arrested. The machete used in committing the crime was retrieved.

Source: GNA
