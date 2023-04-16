Phone thief arrested, forced to desilt gutters at Kasoa

Sun, 16 Apr 2023 Source: kasapafmonline.com
A 25-year-old man, Yaw Abraham has been arrested by the youth of Ayibge Town a suburb of Kasoa in the Awutu Senya East for stealing a Mobile phone.
The suspect is said to have sneaked into a woman's room while she was washing her clothes behind her house.
He then sold the phone which cost GHC1,300 for only GGC300.
However, he was later arrested by the youth and he confessed to stealing the phone.
As his punishment, he was forced to desilt gutters in the area and raise heavy metals in a makeshift gym while he was being lashed by the youth.
