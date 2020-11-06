Photograph of murdered Takoradi kidnapped girl found on suspect's phone

A photograph of one of the victims was found on a suspects phone

Investigators found a photograph of one of the four murdered Takoradi girls on the phone of one of the key suspects, Detective Chief Inspector Dorcas Asare of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service has told the Sekondi High Court.

Detective Asare, according to the Daily Guide told the court presided over by Justice Richard Adjei-Frimpong that a picture of Priscilla Koranchie was found in the room of Samuel Udoetuk Wills’ room.



She added that mobile phones were also retrieved in the room of the suspect. One of the phones with registered MTN number 055 090 5425 had the picture of Priscilla Koranchie.



She also retrieved an iPad with a Vodafone cash of GH¢1,010 which was sent by 050 364 3283.



Detective Asare also said that an amount GH¢784.00 was also discovered in an underwear belonging to the suspect.



On Tuesday, November 3, 2020, the skeletal remains of the four girls were presented to the court.

The remains of the girls were examined by a seven-member jury hearing the case.



The remains of the four girls were brought to the court upon request by the jury during cross-examination of the Head of Pathology Department at the Police Hospital, Superintendent Dr. Owusu Afriyie.



The four girls Ruth Abeka, Priscilla Blessing Bentum, Ruth-Love Quayson and Priscilla Mantebea Koranchie were pronounced dead after DNA tests conducted on some skeletal remains discovered in parts of Takoradi confirmed their identities.



Lawyers for the two suspects raised doubts about the credibility of the DNA tests but Dr Kofi Agyapong, lead medical doctor of the team that conducted the tests, on Friday October 23, 2020, defended their conclusion.



He told the Sekondi High Court presided by Justice Richard Adjei Frimpong that the team used the Standard Tandem Repeat (STR) method to arrive at the conclusion.