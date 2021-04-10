Photos: The three-times Ghana hosted Prince Philip

Kwame Nkrumah dancing with Queen Elizabeth during her visit in 1961

The world was on Friday, April 8, 2021 informed of the death of 99-year-old Prince Philip who was the husband of Queen Elizabeth II.

Announcing the news, the Buckingham Palace said: "It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen announces the death of her beloved husband.”



"The Royal Family join with people around the world in mourning his loss."



While the government of Ghana is yet to send its tributes, other African countries including Nigeria, Zimbabwe, Tanzania and Kenya have made such moves.



The Duke of Edinburgh according to the BBC visited 143 countries in the world before his demise.



Ghana happens to be one of the 143 country and not only did he visit once but thrice.

His first visit to Ghana happened four years after Ghana had secured independence from Britain which then had and still has his wife Elizabeth as Queen.



From November 9 to 20, 1961, Prince Philip and his wife were in the country and it was during that visit that the famous picture of Ghana’s first president Kwame Nkrumah dancing with Queen Elizabeth was captured.



His second visit was in 1999 when the country was under the presidency of the late Jerry John Rawlings.



As in most cases, the Duke Edinburgh had accompanied his wife to the ex-British colony.





His third and final visit which came in 2008 was interestingly without his wife.



Prince Philips in a four-day working visit to Ghana toured some interesting places in the country oversaw the 30th triennial conference of the Royal Commonwealth Ex-Services League (RCEL).



