Photos from historic 60th anniversary of Hobgetsotso Festival

This year's Hobgetsotso Za by the people of the Volta Region was termed historic due to the presence of Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II and Ga Mantse, King Nii Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, who graced the festival on the invitation of the Awoamefia Togbi Sri III.

There was a display of culture and diverse Ghanaian traditions on Saturday, November 5, when dignitaries trouped into Hogbe Park, Anloga to be part of the celebrations.



Awoamefia Togbi Sri III gave visitors and tourists the time of their lives with fun-filled activities and a display of Volta tradition.



Kwahuhene Daasebre Akuamoah Agyapong II, and Vice president, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia were among the tall list of dignitaries who graced the festival.



This year's celebrations themed “60 Years of Anlo Hogbetsotso Za: Uniting for development, sustaining our unique cultural commonwealth for future generations” was widely attended by people from all four corners of Ghana.



