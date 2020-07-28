General News

Photos of Akufo-Addo, Gender Minister, others appear on BECE special mock exams front page

Gender Minister, Cynthia Mamle Morrison on the examination paper

A viral picture circulating on social media platforms has the gender minister, Cynthia Mamle Morrison on a Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) mock exam.

Though GhanaWeb cannot vouch for the credibility of the photo, the Member of Parliament for Agona West constituency’s image has been printed on the cover page of the English paper with the caption, "MPs special mock”.



With the above-mentioned caption, it appears the minister arranged for the exams for her constituents as they await the D-day.



Aside Cynthia Mamle Morrison's photo, President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's image has also been captured on the front page of another mock exam as well as that of the Member of Parliament for Kintampo South, Felicia Adjei.



Amidst the coronavirus scare, final year basic and senior high school students have reported to school to write their final examination to complete school.



Though senior high school students have started writing their West African Senior Secondary Certificate Examinations (WASSCE) exam, Junior High School students are still readying themselves by writing mock examinations to finetune themselves for the BECE day.

A photo of President Akufo-Addo on the front page of the exam paper







Member of Parliament for Kintampo South, Felicia Adjei's photo





