Photos of Akufo-Addo when he went to Nigeria for Tinubu's inauguration

Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who won the Nigeria presidential election held on February 25, 2023, was sworn into office on Monday, May 29, 2023.
The 71-year-old former Lagos State Governor succeeded the two-term president of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari.
Ghana’s President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo joined other heads of state and foreign diplomats at the inauguration of the leader of Ghana’s closest ally, Nigeria.
The presidency has now shared pictures of Akufo-Addo at Tinubu's inauguration.
One of the pictures showed the arrival of Akufo-Addo at the event. The president, who was in an all-blue suit, was majestically walking to his seat, flanked by security and officials at the inauguration.
In another picture, Akufo-Addo was sitting with two African leaders, including the President of Togo, Faure Gnassingbé. Akufo-Addo appears to have been in a hearty mood, as he can be seen laughing his head off.
View pictures of Akufo-Addo at Tinubu's inauguration below:
