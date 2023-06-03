19
Photos of road repairs in Assin North ahead of June 27 by-election

Assinnorth Roads.png Roads undergoing reconstruction ahead of June 27 by-election

Sat, 3 Jun 2023 Source: happyghana.com

Some earth-moving equipment have been spotted in the Assin North Constituency in the Central Region after date of the by-election was announced.

The Electoral Commission, Ghana (EC) on Wednesday, May 31 announced that the much-anticipated by-election in the Constituency will be held on Tuesday, June 27.

Reports filed on the Happy Morning Show (HMS) by Central Regional Correspondent Abrantee Kofi Amoabeng indicated that On Thursday, June 1, reconstruction of some roads in the Constituency had begun.

Some residents in the constituency claim no amount of “lies” will convince them to vote for the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Others are also happy the advent of the by-election has resulted in reconstruction of the roads.

Meanwhile, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has served notice James Gyakye Quayson will be maintained as its candidate for the by-election.

The party is settling on the ousted MP to clinch re-election and continue with his duties.

The NPP, on the other hand, says it will win the elections hands-down like it did on Tuesday, May 23 in Kumawu.

