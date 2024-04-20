Photoshopped - Minister admits viral photo of truck on rail line fake, deletes Facebook post

Railways Development Minister, John-Peter Amewu

Railways Development Minister, John-Peter Amewu, has explained that a viral photo of a wrongly parked truck that ostensibly caused an accident involving newly imported trains was photoshopped.

Amewu posted the photo on his official Facebook page on April 18, hours after the accident was reported but has since deleted it from the page.



Speaking about the issue on Joy FM (April 19, 2024) he said he hadn't seen the particular photo posted on his page because the page was managed by his handlers.



"I said I haven't seen the picture myself so maybe I have to get to my Facebook people, I think somebody manages that Facebook so I have not seen it.



"But the picture I saw on social media was a photoshop of a vehicle they put across the line and you can see that that is not the point (the accident occurred), that is not even kilometre 76," he added.



After deleting the photo, the minister posted a dashcam video of the moments leading to the accident.



Meanwhile, the Ghana Police Service on Thursday arrested the driver, disclosing in a statement that their investigation has established that the suspect left the said vehicle unattended to on the railway line.

The driver, Abel Dzidotor, has reportedly been sentenced to a six-month jail term after appearing before a court on Friday, April 19.



He admitted guilt to three out of the four charges against him.



These charges included inconsiderate driving and causing unlawful damage.











SARA