Physical education now difficult, boring in schools – Nat Botchway

Some students have lost interest in physical education

Head of the Physical Education (PE) department at the Presbyterian Boys’ Secondary School, Legon, Nathaniel Botchway, has described teaching and learning of the course as difficult and boring in senior high schools.

He stated that students are no longer interested in physical education due to lack of practical sessions and training.



According to him, “it is only theory that we are doing in our classrooms; physical education is about 70% fieldwork and 30% classroom work so you see the effects of COVID in our schools.”



Mr. Botchway expressed discontent over the development of athletes, a situation he said has become a struggle for trainers in various high schools.



“We are not doing any physical activities because of Covid, therefore it is very difficult to identify talents. It’s only one or two students who will come to you and voice their interest then you give them guidance as to what they can be doing individually and on their own."

“Even if the limitations or restrictions are lifted, the transition is going to be very difficult unless we put in extra work to get talents and put them together for our schools,” he maintained.



Speaking on plans put in place to recover high school sports, he was hopeful that GES will give some form of chance to have sports back in schools in order to get athletes for the next competitions.



Mr. Botchway has been credited for raising Ghanaian sprint star Benjamin Azameti.