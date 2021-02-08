Physical meetings dangerous for parliamentarians - ACEPA

Ghana's Parliament

The African Centre for Parliamentary Affairs (ACEPA) has said for the lives of Members of Parliament to be protected, the house should consider virtual sitting as it is dangerous for MPs to attend physical meetings due to the surge of positive coronavirus cases.

According to him, even though the parliamentary business has been reduced to twice a week, parliament should take advantage of modern technologies to conduct parliamentary businesses.



His statement comes at the back of a recent report that fifteen Members of Parliament and 52 staff in parliament have tested positive for coronavirus.



Speaking to Citinews, Executive Director for ACEPA, Dr. Rashid Draman said parliamentary business can be conducted from the MPs individual home with the use of laptops.



“Today, I think we all have learnt that it is possible to conduct business without being in a particular space. Over the last year, many people have conducted business sitting at their desks and their homes, and many Parliaments around the world have done that. I don’t see why it is not possible here in Ghana,” Dr. Draman said.

Though Parliament has reduced sittings to twice a week, on Tuesdays and Thursdays, Dr. Draman said: “I think they should go beyond that and employ the benefits of technology we have today.”



“All MPs have laptops. I believe most of them have computers in their homes. Just with the deployment of technology, I think it is possible to conduct the business of the house from their own individual space,” he added.



Meanwhile, the speaker of parliament has cautioned parliamentarians who tested positive for coronavirus to stay away from parliament.



Alban Bagbib says he will be compelled to mention the names of MPs who tested positive should they fail to self-isolate as most of them have failed to self-isolate.