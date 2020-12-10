Physically challenged, homeless mother of 8 begs for support

Elizabeth Boadiwaa is pleading for help

For Tema residents, you might have seen her at the TDC traffic light at Community 1 with a pan full of lemons sitting in a wheelchair under an umbrella.

Elizabeth Boadiwaa is her name. A 48-year-old woman with eight children. She was not born physically incapacitated but she's had to live with it after a wrong injection by a doctor at age 15.



Due to this, she is unable to walk and needs leg callipers (physically handicapped shoes) to aid her movement.



Speaking on Daily hustle on SVTV Africa, Elizabeth said that she has to sleep and bathe at a market place. Rainy nights are the most difficult times.



Her youngest child completed JHS this year and two others completed SHS, all with good grades. According to her, their father has deserted the kids and don't cater to them.

Please you want to support Madam Elizabeth, kindly call +233-244790902



Watch the full interview below



