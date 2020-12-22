Physically challenged lady who was hit by a car shares touching story

Source: SVTV Africa

Sylvia Nyame has shared her tearjerking story with SVTV Africa on how she lost her left leg due to an accident.

At a young age of eleven, Sylvia and her mom went round Kwesi Mintim, a town in Takoradi selling ”Oblayo.” A customer wanting to buy some led to the unfortunate incident.



She was slammed by a car, pushing her to a wall causing the wall to break down on her left leg. Her leg had to be amputated. She was primary six at the time.



Ten years later, Sylvia is a 21-year-old walking with crutches. Though she couldn't complete SHS, she enrolled in a remedial school and wrote NOV-DEC this year. After completing JHS, Sylvia occupied herself with makeup tutorials, learning to make it a business.

Sylvia would appreciate her makeup setup or be employed.



Watch the video below:





