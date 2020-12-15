Pick a shoe for orphans happening on Satruday

Source: Scribe News

Eunice and Friends Charitable Foundation has developed a non-profitable initiative, Pick-a-Shoe, where people can donate their old or brand new shoes which will be sold to cater for the needs of orphans. The whole concept of this charity is to have people donate their footwear while others buy such with the aim of supporting orphans.

On Saturday, 19th December, 2020, this charity organization is having a mega yard sale of donated shoes to raise funds for two selected orphanages in Accra, Ghana. The event will happen at the forecourt of the Tema Municipal Assembly, Community 1 from 9 am to 3 pm.



Sold items will help enroll orphans in a reading club, supply them with educational materials, pay their fees and support about 1200 children with skills among others.

Persons interested in donating their shoes to help this course can call 0550915900 or visit www.pickashoe.org for more information.





