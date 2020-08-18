General News

Picketing School of Hygiene students were not attacked - ACP Kwesi Ofori

ACP Kwesi Ofori is in charge of operations at the Greater Accra Regional Police Command

The Assistant Commissioner of Police in charge of Operations at the Greater Accra Regional Police Command, Kwesi Ofori, has denied inciting his officers against picketing students of the Ghana School of Hygiene.

The Students of the Ghana School of Hygiene on Monday, August 17, 2020, stormed the Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources to demand their three-year outstanding allowance after embarking on a similar exercise about two weeks ago.



According to the students, their allowances have been completely scrapped without reason despite the government restoring allowances for other nursing students.



The picketing, however, turned violent after the students were allegedly attacked by the police.



The students accused the Assistant Commissioner of Police in charge of operations at the Greater Accra Regional Police Command, Kwesi Ofori, for inciting the attack.

Freeheart Owusu Ampomah, SRC President, for the Korle-Bu School of Hygiene said ACP Kwesi Ofori instructed his men to attack the students.



Reacting to the allegations on Atinka FM’s AM Drive, ACP Kwesi Ofori said, although the students were sacked from the premises, the students were not attacked and beaten as they are alleging.



According to the Assistant Commissioner of Police in charge of operations at the Greater Accra Regional Police Command, Kwesi Ofori, the students refused to leave the premises of the Ministry of sanitation where they were being a nuisance to the environment.



“No one attacked them, the police were not even armed. In the interest of public security, in the interest of public decency and line with COVID-19 executive interest, we only sacked them from the premises. We have video clips to that effect and I can confidently say that no one was attacked. There are witnesses to that effect”, he said.

