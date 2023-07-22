Pictures: Akufo-Addo meets Pope Francis

Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo (right) exchanging plesantories with Pope Francis (left)

The President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has been in Europe over the past few days, meeting world leaders to strengthen Ghana’s diplomatic ties.

Akufo-Addo as part of his activities visited the Vatican City and paid a courtesy call on the leader of the Catholic Church, Pope Francis, on Saturday, July 22, 2023.



The president, who disclosed his meeting with the Pope in a tweet, stated that he had the privilege of touring the Pontifical Academies of Sciences at the Vatican, which is headed by a fellow Ghanaian, Cardinal Peter Kodwo Appiah Turkson.



“On Saturday, 22nd July 2023, as part of my 4-day official visit to Italy, I paid a courtesy call on Pope Francis, the Head of the Catholic Church, the Bishop of Rome and Sovereign of the Vatican City State, at the Vatican, in Rome.



“I was also taken on a tour of the Pontifical Academies of Sciences at the Vatican by its Chancellor, our fellow Ghanaian, Cardinal Peter Kodwo Appiah Turkson, who has served in this position since 2022,” parts of Akufo-Addo’s tweet read.

Pictures of the visit showed President Akufo-Addo and other officials of the Ghana government; including, the President of Executive Secretory, Nana Bediatuo Asante; the Minister for Food and Agriculture, Bryan Acheampong; and the Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey; interacting with the Pope and other Vatican Officials.



