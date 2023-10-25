Pictures of Ghana family fun day a 'blast' in Paris

Participants captured in a photo

Source: Nyanfeiku Andor, Contributor

It was all joyous in the French capital Paris as the Ghana community yesterday held its family and fun day that brought many people across the regions of France.

The Ghana Coordination Council Paris (GCCP) under the auspices of Ambassador H.E Anna Bossman, once again brought enjoyment, fun, and smiles to the faces of Ghanaians living in the love city and its environment.



The theme for this year's occasion was 'The Youth and the Future' and gracing the occasion was Her Excellency Anna Bossman and the entire staff of the embassy.



The attendance was as massive as Nana Atta Mike the programs director, the general secretary Godwin Benefo, former women's organizer Louise Nti-Berko, and many others made sure the kids and their parents as well as the invited guests are treated to the feast of their lives.



Edna the Krobo Hemaa who was in charge of the food of Ghana heritage; apreprensa, waakye, banku, the famous Ghana jollof many other local eateries marveled at the invited guests.



Akpeteshie the local gin publicly known as 'y3 bu didi' literally meaning, drink to eat was served, and many of our local beers such as pito, club beer, star, and the popular Guinness dark beer, and many other assorted drinks.



Franco Ghanaian association with their experience and expertise in grilling pork chops and akrantie(bush meat kebab), chicken wings, and beef chops managed to get the apéritif on the course.

Sports or the phrase "all work and no play makes Jack a dull boy" got on with the black Speers, the created Ghana football team in Paris putting up their football shoes and playing out their hearts to exhibit skills at the applause of the ones watching. Ludo, dame, table tennis, bouncing castles, etc enough to keep them wanting to stay and even for more.



Ghana Family Fun is a program organized annually by GCCP in the summer season to bring Ghanaians to France and around Europe to showcase their culture, and tradition and also bridge the gap between foreigners and Ghanaians in France.















