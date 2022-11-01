Pink October: Officers, inmates of Nsawam prison enjoy free breast screening, donations from Flora Tissue

Brand Ambassador for Flora tissue presenting an item to one of the officers

Source: Cedric Kekeli, Contributor

On Tuesday, October 26, 2022, Delta Paper Mill Limited, the producers of the Flora brand of tissues, concluded its month-long breast cancer awareness campaign dubbed ‘FloraGoesPink’ with a visit to the Nsawam Medium Security Prison Female ward, where about eighty (80) inmates, including service staff, were screened and sensitized on breast cancer.

The company also donated assorted tissue products and washing powder to the ward to aid in the enhancement of daily sanitary conditions.



The visit forms part of activities undertaken by the company as a way of contributing to the global action against global breast cancer. Early on in October, the company visited selected second-cycle institutions in the Greater Accra Metropolis, where students were sensitized on breast cancer risk factors, symptoms, and the need for early treatment.



The decision to end the campaign at the Female ward of the Nsawam prisons, according to Ms. Barbara Incoom, Marketing Director, Delta Paper Mill Limited, had been inspired by her organization's desire to not leave anyone behind in the fight against breast cancer.



While applauding the Ghanaian corporate initiatives to raise awareness of the disease generally, she emphasized the need to reach beyond mainstream society to include everyone.



"This outreach is a component of Flora Tissues' 'Flora Cares' project, which is my company's CSR arm for contributing to society. We are a pro-feminine business and are aware that often women make the decision to buy our goods...” she stressed.

A.S.P Paulina Osei, an officer of the Ghana Prison Service, lauded the exercise noting that it was the first of its kind for the ward as far as she could recollect.



In a related development, Delta Paper Mill Limited has, for the first time, been ranked 26th on the Ghana Investment Promotion Council’s (GIPC) league of outstanding 100 Ghanaian companies across industries in 2022 for size, profitability, growth, and contributions to community development Initiatives.



The announcement was made at the 19th edition of GIPC’s Ghana Club 100 awards ceremony, which was held at the Kempinski Gold Coast Hotel in Accra on October 15, 2022.



The Ghana Club 100 is an annual list of the top 100 businesses in Ghana's economy, ranked for their great achievements across a range of industries.



