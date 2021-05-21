Pirates kidnapping: We need more resources to fight pirates’ attack - Ghana Navy

Ghanaian Navy boat

The Ghana navy appears handicapped in fighting off pirates attack. Although this is the first time Ghana is said to have experienced pirates attack on its territorial waters, the cost of warding off these attacks if they become incessant is something the country may not be able to handle.

In the early hours of Thursday, a Ghanaian tuna fishing vessel, Atlantic Princess was attacked on Ghana’s waters, south of Tema whiles the pirates kidnapped five crew members, all foreign nationals.



Speaking exclusively to Alfred Ocansey on the 3FM’s Sunrise Morning Show, Naval Captain Bright Atiayao who is the Director Navy Operations noted the vessel which was attacked is ailing back to Tema but the pirates’ skiff boat used for the operations and the pirates have not been found yet.



According to him, the operations lasted 6 hours and a rescue search has begun.

“We are always out there is just that we are at one side and something is happening at the other side which is why we need information in real quick time to respond. The only problem yesterday was that they didn’t call early. We have equipment that look out to the sea.”



The pirates’ skiff boat is said to be faster. “ We have some capacity only that it can be improved. Naval boats generally have speed that they work with, they don’t move as fast as aircraft so the Ghana Airforce was there to assist. Our only limitations is that we need more of the platform which the current government is working round the clock to provide us so we are capable but we only need more to be there all the time”.