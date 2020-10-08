Place an Antoa curse on 2020 elections to prevent rigging - Anita De-Soso to NDC members

Former Women’s Organizer for the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Madam Anita De-Soso has called on all executive members of her party to commit the 2020 general election to any deity they believe in to scare the bejesus out of anyone who is harbouring an intention to rig the polls.

According to her, recent happenings in the electoral process show clearly the intention of the Electoral Commission (EC) and that of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) to rig the 2020 general election.



Speaking on Okay FM’s Ade Akye Abia Morning Show, the former first Vice Chairperson of the NDC charged her party members to place a curse on the December 7th polls by invoking the powers of any river deity or powerful god they worship to ensure a free, fair, and transparent elections.



The former NDC National Executive alluded to an incident that occurred during the 2008 elections where a former NDC Ashanti Regional Minister, Daniel Ohene Agyekum called on the river god Antoa to to curse anyone seeking to physically assault NDC supporters in the region for voting against the then ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), and tasked NDC activists to take a cue from that.



“I have something to tell all our executives as we go into this year’s election. During the 2008 elections, an incident happened in the Ashanti Region after we were declared winners. Some of our members were maimed and wounded by our opponents. They charged towards the residence of Ohene Agyekum, they wanted to burn the house down...luckily for us, because Kumasi residents have a strong belief in the powers of Antoa, he placed a curse against the attckers by invoking that deity and they all scurried away....take inspiration from that....

“So, I am using this medium to tell all our executives; as for me I am a Christian and so I am fasting and praying to my God but if anyone has any belief in anything, whether river, rock, trees or any object, pray to them, invoke their powers during the election because we don’t have guns or any weapons; place a curse against anyone who will dare to rig the polls. That is the only language the NPP understands so if they have any evil intentions in the upcoming election, it will compel them to have a changed mindset....



“We have to be serious due to the happenings prior to the election because we have seen that the legal processes won't work in our favour…as for me and my group, we are fasting and praying but if you know that a particular town or region has belief in any deity when the time is due, commit the election into that deity's hands...that will put fear into the hearts of anyone who has been bribed to rig the elections,” she entreated NDC members.



