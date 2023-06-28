‘Plain refusal to grow up!’ - Oliver Barker-Vormawor tears into Sarkodie

Mawuse Oliver Barker-Vormawor

The convener of #FixTheCountry movement, Mawuse Oliver Barker-Vormawor has vehemently criticized Sarkodie following the rapper’s release of ‘Try Me’, a song in response to Yvonne Nelson’s claim that the musician could not wait for her to get rid of their pregnancy in 2010 as he drove her to have an abortion.

Yvonne Nelson in her book, ‘I Am Not Yvonne Nelson’ said Sarkodie did not welcome news of her pregnancy at the time, and considering that she had grown up without a father, she was not ready to let her child have such an experience, hence the decision to terminate the pregnancy.



Sarkodie, in response, released a song punctuated with vulgar words as he told his side of the story, stressing that the actress rather wanted to abort the baby despite his call on her to keep the pregnancy.



Taking to social media to react to the lyrics, Barker-Vormawor expressed discontentment, describing Sarkodie’s ‘Try Me’ as distasteful.



“I have heard immature rap songs! But Sarkodie’s Try Me, as a response to Yvonne Nelson’s book is the tackiest thing I’ve heard. Plain refusal to grow up! We all make mistakes. Own yours,” Barker-Vormawor berated the rapper in a tweet sighted by GhanaWeb.





“I’m not gonna sit here and lie, we had a thing. First, I thought you were cool till I had a hint,” he sang in English before stating in Twi that he thought he had gotten a good girl only to realise there were others in the queue after him.



The chorus to the song is translated thus: “If you don’t love me, leave me. Why are you pestering me? What is meant for me you have gone to give to Kwame. I have become teary.



“If you don’t love me, leave me let me be. Someone else is longing to be with me, when you were leaving me, you failed to notify me. Baby girl don’t try me.”



On Yvonne’s claim that Sarkodie could not wait for her to get rid of the pregnancy, the rapper said he did not ask Yvonne Nelson to abort the baby, it was her sole decision. According to him, he asked her to keep the baby but she chose her education above the baby.



Also, he asked his doctor to examine her but Yvonne refused the offer and opted for an abortion doctor prescribed by her friend.

He added that Yvonne recently tried to get them to talk about the episode but he turned down her terms.



