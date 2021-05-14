Plan Int-Ghana trains young girls in liquid soap making

Participants at the four-day training

Plan International-Ghana (Int-GH), central programme unit, has organised a four-day training in Liquid Soap and Disinfectant making for over 25 young girls from its partner communities in Central Region.

The girls were drawn from Ekumfi, Agona East, Gomoa East, Agona West, Ajumako-Enyan-Essiam, Awutu-Senya, Abura-Asebu-Kwamankese districts, Effutu and Mfantseman Municipalities.



The beneficiaries were taken through entrepreneurial skills training, bookkeeping, customer relations and satisfaction and business management.



Ms Faustina Abena Bortsewaa Ghunney, a facilitator from National Youth Authority also taught them product branding to attract customers, the importance of Advertising types of adverts, marketing and environmental cleanliness and was coordinated by Mr. Godwin Korli, District Development Coordinator of Plan Int-Gh.



The Country Director, Mr Richard Buadu, Plan Int-Gh, in a speech read on his behalf, stated that youth empowerment, particularly of the girl child, was one of its mission to help make life meaningful in communities in which they live.



He encouraged the beneficiaries of the training, to make good use of the knowledge and skills they acquired to better their lots and others.

He reminded them of the COVID-19, which was still around, and urged them to strictly observe the protocols, especially wearing nose masks, frequent washing of hands with soap under running water and observing social distancing at any given time and place, to protect themselves and others from contracting the virus.



Ms Amoah Agyemang a beneficiary of the training, on behalf of her colleagues, thanked Plan International-Ghana for coming to their aid.



She assured the organisers that they will utilise the tuition offered them to make a living for them to be self-sufficient and to contribute towards the development of their areas and the country as a whole.



Later the beneficiaries were provided start-up kits, including, buckets, bowls, ladle, gloves and some chemicals.



Plan Int-Gh, is a non-governmental organization (NGO) operating since 1992, reaching out to 2000 communities, mostly deprived rural areas” in 52 districts in Ghana, advancing children's right, striving for a just world, tackling the root causes of the challenges facing girls and the vulnerable among others.