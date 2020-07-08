Regional News

Plan International supports Senior High Schools in Manya Krobo with PPE

Senior high schools in the Manya Krobo Municipal of the Eastern Region have received 5000 nose masks and 2500 PPE from Non-Governmental Organization, Plan International Ghana to aid the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic in the various institutions.

The items costing some Ghc 25,000 from the Plan Ghana Emergency Response, would be distributed among the five senior high schools in the Manya Krobo and Upper Manya Krobo municipality including Manya Krobo Senior High School, Krobo Girls Senior High School, Akuse Methodist Senior High School, Asesewa Senior High School, and Akro Senior High School.



The PPE, according to Eastern Regional Manager of Plan International Ghana, Kofi Adade Debrah, were targeted for distribution among girls in the various senior high schools to protect them against contracting the virus.



Mr. Kofi Adade Debrah who presented the items to the co-chairman of the Manya Krobo Covid-19 Emergency Fund, Nene Kwesi Detse said the need to donate to the schools followed an appeal from the fund to assist it to support the various schools in the municipality to avert an outbreak.



The manager who detailed similar donations made by the NGO including those to the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection, the COVID-19 National Trust Fund and health directorates in Upper Manya Krobo, Okere and Akuapim North districts said the organization had also trained some 64 women in soap making as well as assisted some 42 financially challenged girls to return to school.



Receiving the items from the NGO on behalf of the Manya Krobo Covid-19 Emergency Fund and the Manya Krobo traditional council, Nene Kwesi Detse while expressing his deep and heartfelt gratitude to Plan International Ghana described the gesture as timely especially in such a critical time to the schools.

The co-chair of the fund was confident that the gender-specific support would have a direct impact on the health of the girls who’ll receive the items.



Manya Krobo Municipal Director of Education, Mr. Odoi Kwaku Williams who received the items from Nene Kwesi Detse on behalf of the schools described the gesture as a great compliment to government’s efforts at fighting the pandemic.



He maintained that the schools were observing all the protocols put in place by the government and expressed confidence that this would avert any outbreak of the virus in schools in the municipal.



The education director said, he together with the MCE for the area, Simon Kwaku Tetteh, prior to the reopening, toured the various educational facilities to ensure that all precautions were in place with the Assembly Chief expressing satisfactory over the arrangements.



He added that the government had fulfilled its promise to adequately stock all schools, including private schools with all adequate PPE, and called on other stakeholders to emulate the gesture of Plan International.

Source: Michael Oberteye, Contributor

