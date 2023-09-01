Planting for Food and Jobs Phase II 'dead on arrival' unless proper retrospection is done - Kumbungu MP

Professor Hamza Adam, the Member of Parliament for Kumbungu

Professor Hamza Adam, the Member of Parliament for Kumbungu, has expressed strong reservations about the viability of the Planting for Food and Jobs (PFJ) Phase II program. He asserts that the initiative is "dead on arrival" unless a comprehensive review addresses the major obstacles that have plagued the program.

In a Facebook, Professor Hamza Adam stated, "The launch of Phase II of PFJ, which departs completely from Phase I, is an admission that the PFJ Phase I is a complete failure. This is reflected in the ordinary farmer's continued worsening of living conditions despite its implementation about six (6) years ago.



"The burying of subsidies completely in Phase II is also clear evidence that the government is shirking responsibility and shifting the burden to farmers, despite the challenging economic conditions in the country."



He further emphasized his concerns regarding the government's approach, particularly in its reliance on credit-led support for smallholder farmers.



Professor Adam highlighted the historical challenges of high-interest rates and farmers' reluctance to engage with lending institutions due to the inherent risks associated with farming.



Drawing attention to the MiDA project, which aimed to transform agriculture in the Northern regions, he pointed out that even substantial funding and the provision of free starter packs for farmers did not lead to the expected success. Farmers were apprehensive about the high borrowing costs and input prices imposed by aggregators.

While Phase II of PFJ appears to adopt a similar model to MiDA, Professor Adam noted that it fails to incorporate lessons learned from MiDA's challenges. He stressed the necessity of a government commitment to reduce borrowing costs significantly below the Bank of Ghana's lending rate, which exceeds 15% interest.



Professor Adam also highlighted the importance of comprehensive farmer training, business plans, and farmer cooperatives, which were integral to MiDA's success but have not been adequately emphasized in PFJ Phase II.



He cautioned against rushing the full implementation of Phase II during the next farming season, emphasizing the need for careful planning and stakeholder engagement.



