Planting for Food and Jobs is a completely failed project - Senyo Hosi

Former CEO of the Chamber of Bulk Oil Distributors, Senyo Hosi has slammed President Nana Akufo-Addo and his government over the state of Ghana's agriculture sector.

Speaking to Kwami Sefa Kayi on Peace FM's morning show "Kokrokoo", Mr. Senyo Hosi stated emphatically that the President's 'Planting for Food and Jobs' policy aimed at improving the agriculture sector has failed abysmally.



"After all these years, show me one agriculture sector that has been well-structured. It's zero," he exclaimed.



To him, it shouldn't be difficult for the government to develop the agriculture infrastructue to assist farmers to be productive and to check the nation's dependence on foreign imports.



"How much irrigated fields do we have? Have we invested in our irrigated fields to march our needs as a country? But when you look at the billions we have spent on this Planting for Food and Jobs which we can't see any particular thing that's sustaining the industry. I think that it's a failed project. It's a totally failed project."

Mr. Senyo Hosi asked the government to concentrate more of her efforts on improving the agric sector which he believes is the country's engine of progress.



"We have the capacity to progressively grow and then eventually fully supply Ghana. It's possible for us to feed our own self," he stated.



