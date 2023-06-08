Planting for food and jobs: Ndeiya Organization supports Northern widows with money, seedlings to achieve agricultural growth

Some of the beneficiaries

In an inspiring endeavor to uplift widows and promote self-sufficiency in agriculture, the Ndeiya Foundation, a non-governmental organization (NGO), has taken a significant step by empowering over 170 widows in Tamalgu in the Karaga district of the Northern part of Ghana.

Recognizing the economic challenges and societal marginalization faced by these women, the foundation has provided them with an amount of one hundred and fifty-five thousand Ghana Cedis (GH¢155,000.00), seedlings, and farming tools to aid their journey toward self-sufficiency in agriculture.



The project, which was launched on June 3, 2023, focuses on empowering women who have expressed a keen interest in farming. These widows were selected based on their enthusiasm, willingness to learn, and access to suitable agricultural land.



By targeting this specific group, the Chief Executive Officer of the Ndeiya Foundation asserted that the organization aims to address the economic challenges faced by widows who often depend on their husbands, a situation that can lead to various difficulties in their lives.



Hajia Sadia Imoro, the founder and Chief Executive Officer who also hails from the Northern part of Ghana herself and understands the hardships faced by the widows in the region, emphasized that the dependency on husbands is problematic and often leaves these women vulnerable to economic hardships and societal prejudices and as a result, the foundation has taken proactive steps to alleviate their suffering and promote their financial independence through financial support, seedlings, training, and monitoring of their farming activities.



“I am so passionate about my people, I want these people to become financially independent because most of these women depend on their husbands, which is problematic, and as a result, they always face a lot of challenges in their life. So, we decided to help them alleviate their sufferings by supporting them with money, seedlings, training, and monitoring their farming activities to achieve self-sufficiency in agriculture.”

Each widow participating in the program received a substantial sum of money, specifically tailored to cover the initial expenses associated with farming, such as purchasing seeds, fertilizers, tools, and necessary equipment.



To enhance their skills and knowledge in sustainable farming practices, the Ndeiya Foundation has further arranged for agricultural experts to conduct training sessions to equip the widows with the necessary tools and knowledge to thrive in their agricultural endeavors.



Additionally, the foundation has established a robust monitoring system to ensure the widows receive ongoing support and guidance by regularly monitoring their farms.













