1
Menu
News

Plastic chairs fly as confusion rocks NDC Ashanti Regional elections

Ndc Election Confusion A photo of a scene during the election

Sat, 12 Nov 2022 Source: starrfm.com.gh

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) elections for Youth and Women Organizer wings in the Ashanti Region on Friday, November 11, 2022, were marred by violence following confusion among some supporters.

The election which was supposed to start at 10am on the KNUST campus delayed.

The election was partly delayed by a court injunction placed on the election by aggrieved members of Manhyia South Constituency.

It took the intervention of the party’s regional Chairman aspirant, Lawyer Evans Amankwa to resolve the issue.

While the Ashanti Regional Director of the Electoral Commission and his team were preparing for the election, the elections committee chairman, Alhaji Nurudeen Hamidan announced that TEIN delegates could not participate in the election.

This follows concerns about the inclusion of some delegates who were not qualified to vote, creating chaos at the voting center.

Source: starrfm.com.gh
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Mahama saves NDC from EC ‘boycott’ of regional elections with almost GH?2m donation
'Disappointed’ civil servants compare prices at govt's PFJ market to public market
Ghastly accident in Tano North reportedly claims lives of 6 children, many critically injured
Anas 'steals' YouTuber's content?
How Muntaka vs. Bagbin showdown played out
'Ken must go': Martin Amidu slams Majority Leader
Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu and Muntaka's comments that Bagbin binned and why
V8 full of makeup: Sammy Gyamfi retracts, apologizes
V8 full of makeup: Samira Bawumia chases Neat FM over allegation
Details of why Ghanaian YouTuber’s call to the Bar is on hold
Related Articles: