Play back: Akufo-Addo delivers 19th coronavirus address

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has addressed the nation on measures taken by his government to control the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic in the country.

The address on Sunday, November 8, 2020, is the president’s 19th address to the nation since the country recorded its first two cases in March this year.



Currently, Ghana’s active coronavirus cases have crossed 1,000.

Watch a play back of the president's address below.



