‘Please, let’s stay here and work’- Asantehene appeals to graduates

Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has appealed to Ghanaian professionals and graduates to remain in the country and contribute their part to its development.

Pondering over the increasing exodus of health and educational professionals from Ghana to the Western worlds for greener pastures, the Asantehene acknowledged the many challenges faced by Ghana.



However, he described the phenomenon as a modern form of colonization which should not be encouraged.



He added that he believes the country can be shaped to what it aims for if all Ghanaians with their various expertise unite to build Ghana.



“Our country is faced with enormous challenges that demand our immediate attention and collective action. From the economy to climate change and the exodus of our professionals in the health and the education sector. We must wholeheartedly be able to unite to ensure sustainable solutions for the betterment of our nation.



"One of the most current challenges confronting our nation is brain drain,” the Asantehene said while delivering his speech at the 57th Congregation at KNUST.

The Asantehene also said that unlike Ghana, where these professionals are appreciated, professionals who migrate to work overseas are mostly treated with less dignity and given meagre jobs irrespective of their educational and skills qualifications.



“With all due respect, on this topic I have lived abroad before where we work in restaurants and all those places, even though we have gone through tertiary educations and have good qualification, so to be honest, people here are better than them. Here, we accord you all the respect and dignity needed as a lecturer, as a doctor, a professor, as everything” Otumfuo Osei Tutu explained.



