Please respect our privacy – Family of slain pastor’s wife appeals

Barbara Tommey (L) and Sylvester Ofori

The family of Barbara Tommey, a 27-year-old Ghanaian lady who was shot to death by her husband in the U.S., has appealed to the public to cut down on the excessive commentary that has been generated since the fatal incident.

The pastor, Sylvester Ofori, also a Ghanaian, shot Barbara in the head multiple times outside a Credit Union just before 9 a.m on Tuesday, September 8, 2020.



Police say the couple was divorcing and estranged.



The story has since grabbed news headlines in Ghana and ignited fierce social media commentary, but the family of Barbara Tommey wants the public cut back on these media commentaries.



“Investigations are on-going by the Orlando Police Department and we discourage anything that will interfere with this process; including the sharing of footages, media speculations and interviews being granted by persons to explain events leading to her murder,” a statement released by family stated.

The family said they have not designated any spokesperson to represent them in the media.



“We are choosing rather to honour Barbara’s memory and process our grief in these tragic times and we advise the media and public to kindly respect our privacy in this difficult time,” the statement appealed.





