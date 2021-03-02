Plenary should reverse Oppong Nkrumah’s rejection, affirm Koomson’s – Prof Asare

Information Minister-designate, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah

A US-based Ghanaian Professor, Kwaku Asare has expressed shock at the decision of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) lawmakers on the Appointments Committee of Parliament to reject the nomination of Kojo Oppong Nkrumah as information Minister.

Prof Asare said the Ofoase Ayirebi Member of Parliament (MP) is eminently qualified for the position.



The NDC MPs accused Mr Oppong Nkrumah who is MP for Ofoase Ayirebi of being untruthful with his answers.



They also accused him of instigating the justices of the Supreme Court handling the election petition to cite former Deputy Attorney General Dr Dominic Ayine for contempt.



In a Facebook post, Prof Asare who is also a private legal practitioner said “While I understand why the Appointment Committee will reject my auntie, Hawa Koomson, I must say I am not ad idem with the committee on my brother, Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah.



“Kojo is eminently qualified for the position and it cannot be reasonably argued that he is responsible for actions taken by the Supreme Court. I hope the plenary will affirm Hawa and reverse Kojo.”



On Ms Koomson, who served as Minister for Special Development Initiatives in President Akufo-Addo’s first term, the NDC Caucus gave four reasons why they rejected her nomination after she faced the Appointments Committee on Thursday, February 18.

Firstly, the Caucus said Madam Hawa Koomson “could not provide convincing grounds for the shooting incident during the voter registration exercise in Kasoa on 20th July 2020 even though we acknowledge her belated apology for her recklessly dangerous conduct”.



“Furthermore, claims of an ongoing investigation by the police did not come across as credible considering that there has been no update from the police more than 8 months after the unfortunate incident.



“Our checks also point to the fact that she has not provided any statement to the police as at yet.”



The Caucus’ third reason for her rejection was that “the nominee confirmed the identity of closed associates who have unleashed a reign of terror on helpless political opponents in the pursuit of their narrow political ends”.



Lastly, the NDC MPs said: “The Minister-designate displayed an alarmingly abysmal lack of knowledge on the sector she was nominated for, making her unfit for the portfolio and therefore untenable to secure the approval of members of the NDC caucus.”