Plot against IGP: Bugri Naabu details how he recorded the conversation with the senior police officers

Former Northern Regional Chairman, Bugri Naabu

The former Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bugri Naabu, has provided some details on how he recorded the conversation he was having with the senior police officers who were indicted in the leaked tape.

He gave this account when he appeared as the first witness before a seven-member committee tasked to investigate the content of the tape that was allegedly seeking to have the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr George Akuffo Dampare from office.



In responding to the question posed to him on the gadgets he used to record the conversations, Bugri Naabu indicated he used a gadget he got from the mall.



“Mr. Chairman, I didn’t use a phone. I went to the mall and got this ordinary phone to do the recording,” he said.



He went on to explain that the reason for recording the conversation he had with the police officers was to protect his party.



Bugri Naabu indicated that the senior police officers were agitating about the eligibility of the Dr Dampare to be made an IGP.

“They informed some personnel in the jubilee house that the man was fit to be IGP. And I think the president’s secretary upon all that ignored it. And when I heard it, he had prepared the letter for the president to sign for the president to make him the IGP. In my opinion, this is what they were complaining about,” he added.



NW/ OGB



