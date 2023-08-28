Plot against IGP: I got people to do the recording for me - Bugri Naabu

The former Northern Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bugri Naabu, has admitted that he sought the help of some individuals to record a conversation he had with the senior police officers in the leaked tape.

According to him, after the recording, he handed it over to the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



Speaking as the first witness before the committee set up by the Speaker, Alban Bagbin to investigate the tape that allegedly sought to remove the Inspector General of Police, Dr George Akuffo Damapre from office, Bugri Naabu acknowledged that he did not personally execute the recording.



When asked by one of the committee members who did the recording, Bugri Naabu said:



“I don’t know how to do it. I got some of them to come and do it then I paid for it. They know how to work on it.



“Then I went to the president myself and gave it to him,” he said.



This claim by Bugri Naabu is in contradiction to his earlier claim.

When news of the leaked audio first emerged, Bugri Naabu publicly stated that he had no knowledge of how the conversation he had with senior police officers had been recorded and subsequently leaked.











Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



NW/OGB



Watch Mintah Akandoh passionately call for legislation on organ transplantation on The Lowdown on GhanaWeb TV below:









You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:







