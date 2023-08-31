Plot to oust IGP: Bugri Naabu came to lie - COP Mensah

COP, George Alex Mensah

A Commissioner of Police (COP) of the Ghana Police Service, George Alex Mensah, has openly challenged the credibility of Bugri Naabu's testimony before the committee investigating the leaked tape on a plot to oust the IGP, labelling it as false.

COP Mensah, whose name emerged in connection with the leaked tape asserted that Bugri Naabu's statements were far from the truth.



He indicated that the former Northern Regional chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bugri Naabu lied to the committee.



Bugri Naabu, when he appeared before the committee on Tuesday, August 29, 2023, noted that he is a chief in the Northern Region and as such he is not allowed to tell lies.



As a result, all the confessions on the tape, he said, are authentic and he recorded the conversation himself.



However, reacting to this claim by Bugri Naabu, COP Mensah said the claims are false.

“Honourable chair, that is the statement from Bugri Naabu and that is his statement. In that statement, he also mentioned that somebody called Superintendent Gyebi and he said he was going to meet him, and he said he was going to meet him at Afrikiko to go and see the president. We were all here when Superintendent Gyebi denied that he ever spoke to Bugri Naabu.



“Bugri Naabu came here to lie,” he said.



COP Mensah is facing the 7-member committee with two other senior officers of the Ghana Police Service.



The other two officers include Superintendents Asare and Emmanuel Gyebi.



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.

NW/DAG



Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards



Watch Mintah Akandoh passionately call for legislation on organ transplantation on The Lowdown on GhanaWeb TV below:









Watch the launch of the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards on GhanaWeb TV below:







