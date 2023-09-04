Plot to oust IGP: I expressed my opinion when I suggested COP Mensah for IGP - Supt Asare

Superintendent of Police, George L. Asare

Superintendent of Police, George L. Asare, one of the witnesses in connection to the leaked tape to oust IGP George Akuffo Dampare, has said he was only expressing an opinion when he suggested COP Alex Mensah as a potential candidate for the IGP position to Bugri Naabu.

He said this in response to whether he has a role in the appointment of who becomes an IGP.



Superintendent Asare noted that he is a small boy in the service, and he was only expressing an opinion.



“Honorable chair, I was just expressing my opinion, it was just an expression of an opinion. Because I do not have the capacity to appoint an Inspector General of Police, I am too small,” he said.



Appearing before the committee, Supt Asare indicated Bugri Naabu asked him in one of their meetings if he had somebody in mind to be recommended to be a new IGP.



He responded that COP Alex Mensah was the most qualified candidate among the other commissioners of police.

“I told him of course Yes. So, he asked me who that person was, and I mentioned Commissioner of Police, George Alex Mensah’s name to him,” he added.



