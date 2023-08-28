Plot to remove IGP: I gave the tape to Akufo-Addo – Bugri Naabu

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, IGP Dr George Akuffo Dampare and Bugri Naabu (from L to R)

A former Northern Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bugri Naabu, has confessed that he recorded the leaked tape on an alleged plot to remove the Inspector General of Police, Dr George Akuffo Dampare, that made new headlines in July 2023.

Speaking at a public hearing on the matter by a committee set up by the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, on Monday, August 28, 2023, Bugri Naabu explained that he made the recording because of the seriousness of the allegation made by the senior police officer captured in the tape and also to have evidence when he goes to inform the president of the things said.



The former NPP chairman disclosed for the first time that he sent the recording of the tape only to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and no one else.



“… if I go to talk to the president, it is good to tell him the right thing and since I cannot keep everything they were telling me at that point, it was very good to record them. I know the president, if I tell him something and he follows up and it is not the truth, next time, he will not give me respect.



“My only interest was to gather the information and pass it on to the president… after that, I gave the tape out to him. I gave it to the president,” he said.



The chief, however, clarified that the tape was leaked as at the time he sent it to the president.

“By the time I sent the tape to the President, the recording had already been played by the media,” he added.



Background:



A leaked audio recording, allegedly involving a Police Commissioner and a politician discussing a plot to remove the Inspector General of Police (IGP), George Akuffo Dampare, has ignited public outrage.



The recording features an officer who identifies himself as "Mensah" and a politician who is reportedly a regional chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



Their conversation revolves around plans to remove the IGP from office due to fears that he would be too firm during the 2024 elections and prevent any potential rigging.

The Commissioner of Police also specifically identifies the IGP's handling of the Assin North by-election as evidence of his commitment to ensuring free and fair elections.



The Parliament of Ghana has set up a 7-member committee to conduct a probe into the leaked tape after calls by the NDC Members of Parliament.



Proponents of the government have however stated that the allegations in the said tape should not be taken seriously because the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has no plans to change IGP Dr Geroge Akuffo Dampare.



