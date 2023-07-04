Poatnation donates to Obuasi Government Hospital

Some members of Poatnation

Poatnation, a popular social group in Obuasi has donated to the maternity ward of the Obuasi Government Hospital.

The donation which forms part of the group's corporate social responsibility, involves the distribution of baby care items such as bed pad, diapers, detergent and antiseptic soap. They also settled the medical bills of some mothers, all to the tune of GHC 10,000.00.



According to Meshack okai, the founder of Poatnation, the initiative forms part of the annual donation of the group. He said the group has resolved to undertake three donations in a year.



He said: "As a group we do voluntary contributions geared towards a particular cause so this time, we decided to support our mothers in the maternity ward".



He added that, "women go through a lot during the period of labour so we decided to support them to lessen the burden and challenges that labour can bring".

He appealed to well meaning Ghanaians and other groups to make such donations since "these donations can help contribute to making our society better".



The Hospital Administrator of the Obuasi Government Hospital, Peace Mati who collected the items on behalf of the maternity ward expressed gratitude to Poatnation for the kind gesture shown to nursing mothers at the facility. She was particularly thrilled with the group for settling the bills of some mothers as well.



The nursing mothers who were beneficiaries of the items collectively thanked the group for the donation. They also prayed for the group’s operations to run smoothly in the coming years.