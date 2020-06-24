Pokuase Interchange construction worker tests positive for coronavirus

General News Wed, 24 Jun 2020
A construction worker on the Pokuase interchange project has tested positive for coronavirus.
According to Citi Newsroom, the infected person, who is said to be a Chinese national has since gone into isolation.
The status of the worker was conveyed in a meeting with the other workers on the project by the management of the African Development Bank, who are funding the project.
Reports suggest other Ghanaian workers on the Pokuase Interchange project are deeply concerned about the development.
Ghana's coronavirus case count at the present is at 14,568 with a surging death toll of 95.
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
