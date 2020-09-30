Police Commander arrested over shady weapons deal with criminal

Inspector Felix Gbekle has been arrested for his involvement in the acquisition of a gun license

The Nalerigu Station Officer, Inspector Felix Gbekle, has been arrested for facilitating the illegal acquisition of a gun license for a suspected thief who was standing trial for illegal possession of arms and stealing at the Nalerigu District Court in the North East Region.

In August this year, the North East Police Command began investigations on the suspect, Adam Musah. The police later uncovered an unregistered pump action gun in his house.



Mr Musah was arrested and charged with possessing an unlicensed firearm and alleged stealing and put before the Nalerigu District Court.



As the trial progressed, Musah miraculously produced a license for his gun. The license was given by the Tesano Divisional Police. The prosecution prayed the court for time to examine the license which the Court granted the request.



The Nalerigu Station Officer Inspector, Felix Gbekle was since arrested for facilitating the illegal acquisition of a gun license for a suspected thief who was standing trial for illegal possession of arms and stealing at the Nalerigu District Court.



Investigations into the license revealed that Inspector Gbekle, working with an accomplice in the Tesano Divisional Police, dubiously obtained the license by taking the pictures of the gun, which was serving as an exhibit in the trial, and sending the pictures to one of the police officers in the Tesano Divisional Police command for the license to be prepared and handed to him.

He then took delivery of the license later and handed it over to Musah so that the Court, upon seeing the license may drop charges of unlawful possession of a firearm against him.



But the scheme has been discovered by the North East Police, who are now investigating the Inspector.



Inspector Gbekle was on Monday interrogated at the North East Regional Police Command and he admitted to helping the suspect to procure the license by sending photos to a colleague at the Formed Police Unit of the Tesano Divisional Police Command where he worked formerly.



He has since been detained and shall face further action in accordance with the rules and regulations of the Ghana Police Service and the law.