Police Hospital to embark on mass burial exercise of unclaimed and unidentified bodies

File photo of mass burial

The Police Hospital has announced to the general public it would embark on a mass burial exercise of unclaimed and unidentified bodies.

A statement issued by the Hospital said the exercise will cover some 200 bodies.



The statement said most of these bodies are made up of paupers, accident victims, former patients, abandoned dead bodies.

It advised citizens to always keep national identification cards or other forms of identity cards on them.



“The general public is hereby being informed to contact the Pathology Department of the Ghana Police Hospital for identification of the persons who might have not been seen for sometime as part of the search. This is to avert a situation whereby such bodies are added to those earmarked for the mass burial," part of the statement read.