Police Inspector interdicted for leaving rifle in commercial vehicle

1595426285 27 Ghana Police Service Head Quarters Gsp.jpeg Ghana Police Service logo

Sun, 29 Jan 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Ghana Police Service says it has interdicted a Police Inspector who negligently left a service rifle in a commercial vehicle.

The police said the driver of the supposed vehicle who returned the rifle alleged that the inspector also had extorted money from him.

In a release dated January 28, 2023, it said the interdicted officer has been referred to its appropriate quarters for investigation.

“The interdicted officer, Inspector Sulemana Adam, stationed with the Rapid Deployment Force, Takoradi in the Western Region has been referred to the Police Professional Standards Bureau (PPSB) to allow for a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident." the statement read.

It added that both the driver and the Inspector are assisting with investigation.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
