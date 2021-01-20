Police Lance Corporal killed in highway robbery, GH¢500,000 stolen

The late, L/CPL Babah

Some unidentified men numbering about 10, have shot and killed one police officer, L/CPL Babah, on the Adansi Fomena road.

According to police sources, they made away with an amount of GHC500,000 in the bullion Van, plus one AK 47 rifle.



A police situational report on the incident described it as "robbery and murder" and mentioned the date as of January 19, 21.



It happened at about 10:30 am at Adansi Nyankomesu in the Ashanti Region.



L/CPL Babah, was shot in the car, and his remains have since been deposited at Peace Land Morgue to be conveyed to Police hospital, Accra for preservation and autopsy.



The report said, "about ten young men unmasked wielding assorted guns, including AK 47 rifles attacked and robbed a white bullion Van with registration No. GT 543-19 from Ghana Commercial Bank, Dunkwa to New Edubiase, fired indiscriminately from the rear and facing the van.



The robbers attacked the Van on the section of the road between Obuasi and Asokwa Junction at the outskirts of Adansi Nyankumaso Community and made away with five hundred thousand Ghana cedis (500,000.00). No. 51799 G/L/CPL Babah Martin of Dunkwa Police on board the said vehicle on escort was shot by the robbers on the left leading to his death at the spot.

The Van was driven by Eric Amoah 36-years and Emmanuel Boateng 33years also an escort both men are personnel of the Delta Security Services. None of the above security officers sustains inquiry. Both are currently receiving treatment at the Anglo Ashanti Hospital, Obuasi. The driver handed over keys to the robbers to have access to the money in the Van upon demand.



The robbers after killing the said police escort took away his AK 47 S/rifle No.6411/11 with 20 rounds. The body of the deceased now lying at peace land morgue awaiting to be conveyed to Police hospital, Accra for preservation and autopsy.



One empty pistol ammunition, one live AK 47 ammunition and three AK 47 empty ammunition, were retrieved at the crime scene.



Obuasi Divisional Commander, C/Supol Nyaaba in charge of officers and men, Fomena District Commander in charge men and Anti Robbery Squad from Regional headquarters Ashanti are on manhunt at various directions.



Crime scene management team on the grounds assisting investigations are; C/Supol Mr John Ferguson Dzineku Divisional Commander Dunkwa in charge officers and men arrived and identified L/CPL Babah as an officer serving under them".