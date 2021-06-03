Police Officer kills tutor in an accident at Ghana National College

The tutor was on her way to classes when the accident occurred

Source: GNA

A 31-year-old English tutor at the Ghana National College in Cape Coast, Ms Sheila Afful, met her untimely death when she was struck by a car at the entrance of the school, killing her instantly.

The incident happened on Wednesday at about 1100 hours when Ms Afful was on her way to classes.



The body of the deceased has since been deposited at the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital morgue.



According to eyewitnesses, the driver of the vehicle who is a female Police constable stationed at Twifo-Praso, was descending from the hills of the school but lost control of the vehicle and landed on the deceased at the pedestrian path of the school's gate after the car somersaulted several times.



The vehicle in the process also hit a motorcycle belonging a security officer parked at the gate.

According to sources, the Police constable had gone to the school to visit her brother who is a student.



The eyewitness said the Police MTTD later towed the vehicle away, after the accident.



A family member of the deceased who pleaded anonymity described the deceased as a smart, intelligent, promising and determined woman who was pursuing her PhD programme at the University of Cape Coast.



The Central Regional Public Relations Officer of the Ghana Police Service, DSP Mrs Irene Serwaah Oppong confirmed the story to the GNA and said investigations have begun.