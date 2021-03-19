Police Operations Vanguard destroys 59 changfang motors in 4 days

The changfang machines being destroyed by the police

Source: Ghana Police Service

The Western Regional Operation Vanguard 17 Task Force, which assumed operations on 12 March 2021 has destroyed fifty-nine (59) changfang machines built on river the Tano and Bonsa rivers in the Western Region.

The Western Region Force, commanded by Superintendent of Police Mr. William Kwofie Jabialu, destroyed the machines as part of their mandate to curb illegal mining activities and water pollution in the region.



The activities of these floating boats on the rivers among others are the main cause of the poor water turbidity.

Illegal miners are warned to stop the act or be arrested to face the full rigours of the law.



